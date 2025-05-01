Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the market for coffee, holding price and all other determinants of demand constant, how does an increase in the number of consumers affect the demand curve?
A
Quantity demanded increases, so the demand curve shifts to the left.
B
There is movement along the demand curve, but the demand curve does not shift.
C
Demand decreases; the demand curve shifts to the left.
D
Demand increases; the demand curve shifts to the right.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a movement along the demand curve and a shift of the demand curve: A movement along the demand curve occurs when the price changes, affecting quantity demanded. A shift of the demand curve happens when a non-price determinant of demand changes, altering demand at every price level.
Identify the determinant of demand in this problem: The number of consumers is a non-price determinant of demand. An increase in the number of consumers means more buyers in the market.
Analyze the effect of an increase in the number of consumers: More consumers generally increase the total quantity demanded at every price, because more people want to buy the good.
Translate this effect into the demand curve movement: Since the increase in consumers changes demand at all prices, the entire demand curve shifts rather than causing movement along the curve.
Determine the direction of the shift: An increase in demand shifts the demand curve to the right, indicating a higher quantity demanded at each price.
Watch next
Master Shifting Right and Shifting Left with a bite sized video explanation from Brian