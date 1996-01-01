Which of the following markets is most likely to be considered a competitive market?
A
Electricity distribution
B
Commercial airline industry
C
Wheat farming
D
Local cable television service
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of a competitive market. A competitive market typically has many buyers and sellers, homogeneous products, free entry and exit, and perfect information.
Step 2: Analyze each option based on these characteristics. For example, electricity distribution and local cable television service often have few providers and high barriers to entry, making them less competitive.
Step 3: Consider the commercial airline industry, which has fewer firms and significant barriers to entry, such as high capital costs and regulations, so it is not perfectly competitive.
Step 4: Examine wheat farming, which usually involves many farmers producing a standardized product with relatively easy entry and exit, fitting the competitive market model.
Step 5: Conclude that wheat farming is the most likely to be considered a competitive market because it best matches the key features of perfect competition.
