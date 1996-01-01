Which of the following is NOT a characteristic of price taker (perfectly competitive) markets?
A
Products offered by different firms are identical.
B
Firms can influence the market price through their individual output decisions.
C
There are many buyers and sellers in the market.
D
Firms can freely enter and exit the market.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a price taker in a perfectly competitive market: a firm that cannot influence the market price and must accept the price determined by overall market supply and demand.
Recall the key characteristics of perfectly competitive markets: (1) many buyers and sellers, (2) identical (homogeneous) products, (3) free entry and exit of firms, and (4) firms are price takers, meaning they cannot influence the market price.
Analyze each statement given in the problem to see if it aligns with these characteristics.
Identify that the statement 'Firms can influence the market price through their individual output decisions' contradicts the price taker definition because in perfect competition, individual firms are too small to affect the market price.
Conclude that the statement about firms influencing the market price is NOT a characteristic of price taker markets, while the other statements are correct characteristics.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Supply and Demand with a bite sized video explanation from Brian