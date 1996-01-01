Offering to buy more of a product if a manufacturer lowers its wholesale price is an example of:
A
the law of demand
B
diminishing marginal utility
C
the law of supply
D
price elasticity of supply
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the scenario described: a buyer offers to purchase more of a product if the manufacturer lowers the wholesale price. This implies a relationship between price and quantity demanded.
Step 2: Recall the law of demand, which states that, ceteris paribus, when the price of a good decreases, the quantity demanded increases, and vice versa.
Step 3: Contrast this with the law of supply, which states that producers are willing to supply more of a good at higher prices, not lower prices.
Step 4: Recognize that diminishing marginal utility refers to the decrease in additional satisfaction from consuming more units, which is related but not directly about purchasing more due to price changes.
Step 5: Understand that price elasticity of supply measures how much the quantity supplied responds to a change in price, which is about the supplier's responsiveness, not the buyer's behavior.
