If the price of chocolate increases, in the market for chocolate this will cause:
A
a movement up along the demand curve
B
the demand curve to shift to the right
C
a movement down along the demand curve
D
the demand curve to shift to the left
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a movement along the demand curve and a shift of the demand curve. A movement along the demand curve occurs when the price of the good itself changes, affecting the quantity demanded.
Recall that a shift of the demand curve happens when factors other than the price of the good change, such as consumer income, tastes, or prices of related goods.
Since the problem states that the price of chocolate increases, this is a change in the price of the good itself, not an external factor.
Therefore, the change will cause a movement along the demand curve, not a shift of the demand curve.
Specifically, when the price increases, the quantity demanded decreases, which corresponds to a movement up along the demand curve.
