Demand for a product is most likely to increase because:
A
The price of the product increases.
B
Consumers' incomes rise, assuming the product is a normal good.
C
Consumers expect future prices to fall.
D
The price of a substitute good decreases.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of demand: Demand refers to the quantity of a product that consumers are willing and able to purchase at various prices during a given period.
Recall the law of demand: Generally, when the price of a product increases, the quantity demanded decreases, and vice versa, holding other factors constant.
Identify factors that shift the demand curve (change demand), not just movement along the curve: These include changes in consumer income, prices of related goods (substitutes and complements), consumer expectations, tastes, and population.
Analyze the effect of an increase in consumers' incomes on demand for a normal good: For normal goods, an increase in income leads to an increase in demand, shifting the demand curve to the right.
Evaluate other options: Expecting future prices to fall usually decreases current demand; a decrease in the price of a substitute good typically decreases demand for the product; an increase in the product's own price causes a movement along the demand curve, not an increase in demand.
