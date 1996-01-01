Which of the following illustrates the law of demand?
A
As the price of a good decreases, the quantity demanded remains unchanged.
B
As the price of a good increases, the quantity demanded decreases.
C
As the price of a good increases, the quantity demanded increases.
D
As the price of a good decreases, the quantity supplied decreases.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the law of demand: It states that, ceteris paribus (all else equal), when the price of a good increases, the quantity demanded decreases, and when the price decreases, the quantity demanded increases.
Analyze each option by comparing it to the law of demand definition:
Option 1: 'As the price of a good decreases, the quantity demanded remains unchanged.' This contradicts the law of demand because quantity demanded should increase when price decreases.
Option 2: 'As the price of a good increases, the quantity demanded decreases.' This matches the law of demand exactly.
Option 3 and 4 involve either quantity demanded increasing with price or quantity supplied decreasing with price, which do not illustrate the law of demand.
