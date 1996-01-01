Which of the following would most likely lead to a decrease in demand for a normal good?
An increase in the price of a substitute good
A decrease in the price of the good
A decrease in consumer incomes
An increase in consumer preferences for the good
Step 1: Understand the definition of a normal good. A normal good is one for which demand increases when consumer income rises, and demand decreases when consumer income falls.
Step 2: Analyze how changes in consumer income affect demand for a normal good. Since demand and income are positively related for normal goods, a decrease in consumer incomes will lead to a decrease in demand.
Step 3: Consider the effect of the price of substitute goods. An increase in the price of a substitute good typically increases demand for the normal good, as consumers switch to the relatively cheaper option.
Step 4: Examine the impact of a decrease in the price of the good itself. A lower price usually increases the quantity demanded (movement along the demand curve), but this is not a change in demand (shift of the demand curve).
Step 5: Evaluate the role of consumer preferences. An increase in consumer preferences for the good will increase demand, shifting the demand curve to the right.
