Which of the following factors is most likely to cause a shift in the demand curve for a good?
A
A change in the supply of the good
B
A change in the production technology
C
A change in consumer income
D
A change in the price of the good itself
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a movement along the demand curve and a shift of the demand curve. A movement along the demand curve happens when the price of the good itself changes, while a shift occurs when other factors change.
Identify factors that cause a shift in demand. These include changes in consumer income, tastes and preferences, prices of related goods (substitutes or complements), expectations about future prices, and the number of buyers.
Recognize that a change in the supply of the good or a change in production technology affects the supply curve, not the demand curve, so these do not cause a demand curve shift.
Note that a change in the price of the good itself causes a movement along the demand curve, not a shift of the curve.
Conclude that a change in consumer income is a classic example of a factor that shifts the demand curve, because it changes consumers' purchasing power and willingness to buy at every price.
