Which of the following is an example of a perfectly competitive market?
A
The automobile industry
B
The airline industry
C
The market for wheat
D
The smartphone market
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of a perfectly competitive market. These include many buyers and sellers, homogeneous products, free entry and exit, perfect information, and no single buyer or seller can influence the market price.
Step 2: Analyze each option against these characteristics. For example, the automobile industry and smartphone market have differentiated products and fewer sellers, which means they are not perfectly competitive.
Step 3: Consider the airline industry, which has a limited number of firms and significant barriers to entry, so it does not meet the criteria for perfect competition.
Step 4: Evaluate the market for wheat, which typically has many sellers offering a homogeneous product, easy entry and exit, and buyers and sellers are price takers, fitting the model of perfect competition.
Step 5: Conclude that the market for wheat is the best example of a perfectly competitive market among the given options.
