Which of the following is an example of a toll good?
A
A public park open to everyone without restrictions
B
A loaf of bread sold in a grocery store
C
A private swimming pool in a gym that requires membership
D
National defense services
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a toll good. A toll good is a type of good that is non-rivalrous but excludable. This means that one person's consumption does not reduce availability to others (non-rivalrous), but people can be prevented from using it if they do not pay (excludable).
Step 2: Analyze each option based on the characteristics of toll goods. For example, a public park open to everyone is non-excludable and non-rivalrous, so it is a public good, not a toll good.
Step 3: Consider the loaf of bread sold in a grocery store. Bread is rivalrous (one person eating it means another cannot) and excludable (you must pay to get it), so it is a private good, not a toll good.
Step 4: Look at the private swimming pool in a gym that requires membership. It is excludable because only members can use it, and it is non-rivalrous up to a point (one member using the pool does not necessarily prevent others from using it simultaneously), fitting the definition of a toll good.
Step 5: National defense services are non-excludable and non-rivalrous, making them a classic example of a public good, not a toll good.
Watch next
Master Two Characteristics:Rivalry in Consumption and Excludability with a bite sized video explanation from Brian