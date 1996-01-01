Why did global trade lead Portugal to establish coastal outposts around the Indian Ocean?
A
To promote agricultural development in the region
B
To spread Christianity among local populations
C
To control key trade routes and access valuable spices and goods
D
To avoid competition with other European powers in the Atlantic Ocean
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the historical context: During the Age of Exploration, European powers sought to expand their influence and control over global trade routes, especially those involving valuable commodities like spices.
Recognize Portugal's strategic goal: Portugal aimed to dominate the spice trade by controlling key maritime routes around the Indian Ocean, which were crucial for the flow of goods between Asia, Africa, and Europe.
Analyze the purpose of establishing coastal outposts: These outposts served as fortified trading posts and naval bases that allowed Portugal to monitor and control shipping lanes, collect tariffs, and secure their commercial interests.
Evaluate the options given: Promoting agriculture or spreading Christianity were secondary or indirect motives, while avoiding competition in the Atlantic does not explain their presence in the Indian Ocean.
Conclude that the primary reason for Portugal's coastal outposts was to control key trade routes and access valuable spices and goods, ensuring dominance in the lucrative global trade network.
