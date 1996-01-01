A decrease in the demand for recreational fishing boats might be caused by which of the following?
A
A decrease in the price of fishing equipment
B
An increase in the price of recreational fishing boats
C
An increase in the population of fishing enthusiasts
D
A decrease in consumer incomes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of demand in microeconomics. Demand refers to the quantity of a good or service that consumers are willing and able to purchase at various prices, holding other factors constant.
Step 2: Identify factors that cause a shift in the demand curve. These include changes in consumer income, prices of related goods (substitutes and complements), consumer preferences, expectations, and population.
Step 3: Analyze each option to see if it would cause a decrease in demand for recreational fishing boats. For example, a decrease in the price of fishing equipment (a complement) would typically increase demand for boats, not decrease it.
Step 4: Recognize that an increase in the price of recreational fishing boats causes a movement along the demand curve (a decrease in quantity demanded), not a shift in demand itself.
Step 5: Understand that a decrease in consumer incomes reduces consumers' purchasing power, leading to a leftward shift in the demand curve for normal goods like recreational fishing boats, thus decreasing demand.
