Which curve on the graph typically represents the demand curve for an individual firm in a perfectly competitive market?
A
A horizontal line at the market price
B
An upward-sloping curve
C
A vertical line at the equilibrium quantity
D
A downward-sloping curve
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the characteristics of a perfectly competitive market: many firms sell identical products, and each firm is a price taker, meaning it cannot influence the market price.
Recall that the market price is determined by the intersection of overall market demand and supply, and individual firms accept this price as given.
Recognize that for an individual firm, the demand curve is perfectly elastic at the market price because the firm can sell any quantity at that price but cannot charge a higher price.
Therefore, the demand curve for an individual firm in a perfectly competitive market is represented by a horizontal line at the market price.
Contrast this with other types of demand curves: an upward-sloping curve is not typical for demand, a vertical line represents perfectly inelastic demand, and a downward-sloping curve represents typical market demand, not individual firm demand in perfect competition.
