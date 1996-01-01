Which of the following best describes what happens to the demand curve when quantity demanded decreases in response to an increase in price?
A
The demand curve shifts to the right.
B
There is a movement down along the demand curve.
C
The demand curve shifts to the left.
D
There is a movement up along the demand curve.
1
Understand the difference between a shift in the demand curve and a movement along the demand curve. A shift occurs when a non-price factor changes demand, while a movement along the curve happens due to a change in price.
Recall that the demand curve shows the relationship between price and quantity demanded, holding other factors constant.
When the price of a good increases, the quantity demanded typically decreases, which is represented as a movement along the demand curve, not a shift.
Specifically, an increase in price causes a movement upward (or leftward) along the demand curve, reflecting a lower quantity demanded at the higher price.
Therefore, the correct description is that there is a movement up along the demand curve when quantity demanded decreases due to an increase in price.
