Which of the following are two primary reasons countries should remain focused on opening markets?
A
To decrease the supply of goods and raise domestic prices
B
To increase economic efficiency and promote consumer choice
C
To reduce government spending and eliminate all trade deficits
D
To ensure complete self-sufficiency and avoid foreign competition
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of opening markets, which generally refers to reducing trade barriers such as tariffs and quotas to allow for freer exchange of goods and services between countries.
Step 2: Recognize that one primary reason for opening markets is to increase economic efficiency. This happens because countries can specialize in producing goods where they have a comparative advantage, leading to better resource allocation globally.
Step 3: Identify that another key reason is to promote consumer choice. When markets are open, consumers have access to a wider variety of goods and services, often at lower prices due to increased competition.
Step 4: Evaluate the other options: decreasing supply to raise prices contradicts the goal of open markets, reducing government spending and eliminating trade deficits are not direct reasons for opening markets, and ensuring self-sufficiency opposes the idea of openness and trade.
Step 5: Conclude that the two primary reasons countries focus on opening markets are to increase economic efficiency and promote consumer choice.
