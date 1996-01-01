Which of the following is the primary cause of diseconomies of scale in a firm?
A
Enhanced access to financial markets
B
Increasing managerial inefficiencies as the firm grows larger
C
Lower input prices due to bulk purchasing
D
Improved specialization of labor
1
Understand the concept of diseconomies of scale: Diseconomies of scale occur when a firm's long-run average costs increase as the firm expands its output beyond a certain point.
Identify the typical causes of diseconomies of scale: These often include factors such as increased complexity in management, communication problems, and coordination difficulties as the firm grows larger.
Analyze each option in the context of diseconomies of scale:
- Enhanced access to financial markets usually helps reduce costs, so it is not a cause of diseconomies of scale.
- Increasing managerial inefficiencies as the firm grows larger is a classic cause of diseconomies of scale because managing a larger organization becomes more complex and less efficient.
