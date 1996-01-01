In the context of Introduction to Economics, how does digital marketing help companies stand out from the competition?
A
By increasing production costs without affecting consumer awareness
B
By reducing the need for any form of advertising and relying solely on word-of-mouth
C
By enabling firms to reach targeted consumers more efficiently and differentiate their products through personalized advertising
D
By eliminating all competition in the market through government regulation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of digital marketing in economics, particularly in how firms compete in the market by differentiating their products and reaching consumers.
Step 2: Recognize that digital marketing allows firms to target specific consumer groups more efficiently compared to traditional advertising methods, which can increase consumer awareness and preference.
Step 3: Analyze how personalized advertising helps firms create a unique value proposition, making their products stand out from competitors by addressing individual consumer needs and preferences.
Step 4: Consider that digital marketing does not necessarily increase production costs significantly; instead, it optimizes advertising expenditure by focusing on relevant audiences.
Step 5: Conclude that digital marketing enhances competition by improving firms' ability to differentiate and connect with consumers, rather than eliminating competition or relying solely on word-of-mouth.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian