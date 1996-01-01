Which macroeconomic strategy is achieved in part through efficient supply chain management?
A
Economic growth
B
Trade protectionism
C
Fiscal austerity
D
Price controls
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms in the question: Economic growth, Trade protectionism, Fiscal austerity, and Price controls. Each represents a different macroeconomic strategy.
Recall that economic growth refers to an increase in the production of goods and services in an economy over time, often measured by GDP growth.
Recognize that efficient supply chain management helps reduce costs, improve productivity, and increase output, which are factors that contribute directly to economic growth.
Consider that trade protectionism involves restricting imports to protect domestic industries, fiscal austerity focuses on reducing government deficits, and price controls regulate prices, none of which primarily rely on supply chain efficiency.
Conclude that among the options, economic growth is the macroeconomic strategy most closely linked to efficient supply chain management because it enhances production and overall economic performance.
