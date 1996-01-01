Which statement best describes comparative advantage?
A
It is the ability to produce a good with fewer inputs than another producer.
B
It is the ability of an individual, firm, or country to produce more of a good using the same amount of resources as others.
C
It is the situation where two producers have identical production possibilities frontiers.
D
It is the ability of an individual, firm, or country to produce a good at a lower opportunity cost than others.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of comparative advantage: it refers to the ability of an individual, firm, or country to produce a good at a lower opportunity cost than others, not necessarily producing more or using fewer inputs.
Distinguish comparative advantage from absolute advantage: absolute advantage is about producing more output or using fewer inputs, while comparative advantage focuses on lower opportunity cost.
Recall the definition of opportunity cost: it is what you give up to produce one more unit of a good, usually measured as the amount of another good foregone.
Analyze each statement by checking if it refers to opportunity cost or just production quantity or input usage; the correct statement must emphasize lower opportunity cost.
Conclude that the best description of comparative advantage is the ability to produce a good at a lower opportunity cost than others, which enables beneficial trade and specialization.
