Which of the following best indicates a successful advertising campaign by a monopolistically competitive firm?
A
An increase in the firm's demand curve, allowing it to charge a higher price and sell more output
B
A reduction in the number of competitors in the market
C
A shift of the firm's supply curve to the right
D
A decrease in the firm's marginal cost of production
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the market structure: In monopolistic competition, firms sell differentiated products and have some control over their prices due to product differentiation.
Recall the effect of advertising: Advertising aims to increase consumer awareness and preference for a firm's product, which typically increases the demand for that firm's product.
Identify the impact on the demand curve: A successful advertising campaign shifts the firm's demand curve to the right, meaning at every price, consumers want to buy more of the product.
Analyze the consequences of the demand shift: With a rightward shift in demand, the firm can charge a higher price and sell a larger quantity, improving its market position and profitability.
Compare with other options: A reduction in competitors affects market structure but is not a direct result of advertising; a supply curve shift relates to production costs, not advertising; a decrease in marginal cost is about production efficiency, not advertising impact.
