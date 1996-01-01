Which of the following best describes the role advertising can play with respect to differentiated products?
A
Advertising helps firms highlight unique features, increasing consumer awareness and perceived differences among products.
B
Advertising only increases production costs without affecting consumer perceptions.
C
Advertising reduces market competition by discouraging entry of new firms.
D
Advertising eliminates product differentiation by making all products appear identical.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of product differentiation: Differentiated products are those that are perceived by consumers as distinct from one another due to unique features, quality, branding, or other attributes.
Recognize the role of advertising in microeconomics: Advertising is a tool firms use to communicate information about their products to consumers, which can influence consumer preferences and perceptions.
Analyze how advertising affects consumer awareness: Advertising can highlight the unique features of a product, making consumers more aware of differences between competing products.
Consider the impact of advertising on perceived product differences: By emphasizing unique attributes, advertising can increase the perceived differentiation among products, which can affect demand and pricing power.
Evaluate alternative statements: Advertising does not just increase costs without benefits, nor does it necessarily reduce competition or eliminate differentiation; instead, it often enhances product differentiation and consumer choice.
