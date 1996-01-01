Which of the following is a reason advertising can be economically wasteful?
A
It may lead to excessive spending on persuading consumers rather than improving product quality.
B
It guarantees lower prices for all advertised products.
C
It ensures that only the most efficient firms survive in the market.
D
It always increases consumer welfare by providing perfect information.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of economic wastefulness in advertising: Economic waste occurs when resources are used inefficiently, meaning the benefits gained are less than the costs incurred.
Analyze the role of advertising: Advertising can inform consumers about products, but it can also be used primarily to persuade consumers to buy a product without improving the product itself.
Consider the impact of excessive spending on advertising: When firms spend a lot on advertising to persuade consumers rather than on improving product quality, resources are diverted from potentially more productive uses.
Evaluate the options given: Advertising does not guarantee lower prices, nor does it always ensure only efficient firms survive or always increase consumer welfare with perfect information.
Conclude that advertising can be economically wasteful because it may lead to excessive spending on persuasion rather than on improving the product, which is a misallocation of resources.
