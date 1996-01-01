Which of the following is a shortcoming of advertising?
A
It always leads to lower prices for consumers.
B
It guarantees perfect information for all buyers.
C
It eliminates product differentiation in the market.
D
It can create barriers to entry for new firms.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of advertising in microeconomics: Advertising is a tool used by firms to inform consumers about their products, differentiate their products from competitors, and potentially increase demand.
Analyze each option in the context of advertising's effects:
- "It always leads to lower prices for consumers." Consider that advertising can increase demand and brand loyalty, which may allow firms to charge higher prices rather than lower them.
- "It guarantees perfect information for all buyers." Reflect on the fact that advertising may provide information, but it can also be biased or misleading, so perfect information is not guaranteed.
- "It eliminates product differentiation in the market." Think about how advertising often emphasizes product differences to create brand identity, so it usually increases rather than eliminates differentiation.
