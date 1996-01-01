Which branch of economics includes the study of individual purchasing decisions?
A
Microeconomics
B
International economics
C
Macroeconomics
D
Development economics
1
Understand that economics is broadly divided into two main branches: Microeconomics and Macroeconomics.
Microeconomics focuses on the behavior of individual agents, such as consumers, firms, and how they make decisions regarding resource allocation.
Macroeconomics studies the economy as a whole, including aggregate measures like GDP, inflation, and unemployment.
International economics deals with trade and financial interactions between countries, while Development economics focuses on improving economic conditions in developing countries.
Since the question asks about individual purchasing decisions, recognize that this falls under Microeconomics, which analyzes how individuals decide what to buy based on preferences, prices, and income.
