Which of the following best explains why it is rare for a completely new product to enter markets and be successful?
A
Consumers are often unfamiliar with new products and may be hesitant to adopt them.
B
Government regulations always prohibit the introduction of new products.
C
Markets only allow products that have existed for at least ten years.
D
Producers never invest in research and development for new products.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question is asking for the main reason why completely new products rarely enter markets and succeed immediately.
Recognize that consumer behavior plays a crucial role in the adoption of new products; consumers may be hesitant due to unfamiliarity or uncertainty about the product's value or quality.
Evaluate the incorrect options: government regulations do not always prohibit new products, markets do not restrict products based on their age, and producers do invest in research and development to innovate.
Identify that the best explanation involves consumer hesitation and unfamiliarity, which creates a barrier to immediate success for new products.
Conclude that the rarity of immediate success for new products is primarily due to consumers' cautious behavior when faced with unfamiliar products.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian