Which of the following statements best reflects the concept of opportunity cost in the context of helping others, as discussed in introductory economics?
A
Only individuals with high incomes can afford to consider opportunity costs.
B
Helping others may require giving up some of your own resources, regardless of your income level.
C
You have to wait until you have a large income before you can help others.
D
Opportunity cost does not apply to charitable actions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of opportunity cost. Opportunity cost is the value of the next best alternative foregone when making a decision. It applies to all choices, including those involving helping others.
Step 2: Recognize that opportunity cost is not limited by income level. Whether a person has a high or low income, choosing to help others means giving up some other use of their resources (time, money, or effort).
Step 3: Analyze the given statements in the context of opportunity cost. The statement that best reflects opportunity cost acknowledges that helping others involves sacrificing some personal resources, regardless of income.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options: The idea that only high-income individuals can consider opportunity costs is false because opportunity cost applies universally; waiting for a large income before helping ignores the immediate trade-offs; and claiming opportunity cost does not apply to charitable actions misunderstands the concept.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct understanding is that helping others requires giving up some of your own resources, which is the essence of opportunity cost in this context.
