Which of the following best describes the primary sector in economic geography?
A
Research, development, and information technology services.
B
Services such as banking, education, and retail.
C
Activities involving the extraction of natural resources, such as farming, mining, and fishing.
D
Industries focused on manufacturing and processing raw materials into finished goods.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the classification of economic sectors. The economy is typically divided into three main sectors: primary, secondary, and tertiary.
Step 2: Define the primary sector. The primary sector involves activities that extract or harvest natural resources directly from the Earth, such as farming, mining, fishing, and forestry.
Step 3: Differentiate the secondary sector. The secondary sector focuses on manufacturing and processing raw materials into finished goods, such as factories and construction.
Step 4: Identify the tertiary sector. The tertiary sector provides services rather than goods, including banking, education, retail, and information technology.
Step 5: Match the description to the primary sector. Since the primary sector is about natural resource extraction, the correct description is 'Activities involving the extraction of natural resources, such as farming, mining, and fishing.'
