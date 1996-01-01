Which of the following best describes a diversification strategy in economics?
A
Focuses solely on increasing production of a single product.
B
Is used only when a firm faces perfect competition.
C
Requires a firm to specialize in its core competency.
D
Involves expanding a firm's operations into new markets or products to reduce risk.
1
Understand the concept of diversification strategy in economics: it involves a firm expanding its operations into new markets or products to spread risk and reduce dependence on a single source of revenue.
Compare diversification with other strategies such as specialization, which focuses on a firm's core competency rather than expanding into new areas.
Recognize that diversification is not limited to firms facing perfect competition; it can be applied in various market structures to manage risk.
Note that focusing solely on increasing production of a single product is the opposite of diversification, as it increases risk by concentrating resources.
Conclude that the best description of a diversification strategy is the one that highlights expansion into new markets or products to reduce risk.
