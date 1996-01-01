Which of the following best describes the difference between a shortage and scarcity?
A
A shortage is a permanent condition, while scarcity is temporary.
B
Scarcity only happens in developing countries, while shortages occur in developed countries.
C
Scarcity can be eliminated by increasing production, while shortages cannot.
D
Scarcity refers to the limited nature of resources, while a shortage occurs when the quantity demanded exceeds the quantity supplied at a given price.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of scarcity. Scarcity refers to the fundamental economic problem that resources are limited while human wants are unlimited. This means that scarcity is a permanent condition affecting all economies because resources like time, money, labor, and raw materials are finite.
Step 2: Understand the concept of shortage. A shortage occurs when, at a specific price, the quantity demanded of a good or service exceeds the quantity supplied. This is usually a temporary situation caused by market conditions such as price controls, sudden increases in demand, or supply disruptions.
Step 3: Compare scarcity and shortage. Scarcity is about the limited availability of resources in general, which is always present, while a shortage is a market imbalance that happens at a particular price point and can be resolved over time.
Step 4: Analyze the given answer choices by matching them with the definitions. Identify that scarcity is not country-specific or eliminable by production increases, and shortages are not permanent conditions.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is: 'Scarcity refers to the limited nature of resources, while a shortage occurs when the quantity demanded exceeds the quantity supplied at a given price.' This captures the fundamental difference between the two concepts.
