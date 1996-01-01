A price (floor/ceiling) is the maximum legal price a seller may charge for a product or service. Which term correctly completes the sentence?
A
Price ceiling
B
Market price
C
Equilibrium price
D
Price floor
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms involved: A price ceiling is a legally imposed maximum price that sellers can charge for a product or service, while a price floor is a legally imposed minimum price.
Recognize that the sentence states the price is the maximum legal price a seller may charge, which aligns with the concept of a price ceiling.
Recall that market price is the actual price determined by supply and demand without legal restrictions, and equilibrium price is where quantity demanded equals quantity supplied.
Since the sentence specifies a maximum legal price, eliminate market price and equilibrium price as they do not imply legal limits.
Conclude that the correct term to complete the sentence is 'Price ceiling' because it represents the maximum legal price sellers can charge.
