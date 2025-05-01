Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
In microeconomics, the price elasticity of demand shows how the quantity demanded responds to a change in price, measured as what?
A
The percentage change in price divided by the percentage change in income
B
The change in total revenue divided by the change in price
C
The percentage change in quantity demanded divided by the percentage change in price
D
The change in price divided by the change in quantity demanded (the slope of the demand curve)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that price elasticity of demand measures the responsiveness of quantity demanded to changes in price.
Recall the formula for price elasticity of demand, which is the ratio of the percentage change in quantity demanded to the percentage change in price.
Express the formula mathematically as: \(\text{Price Elasticity of Demand} = \frac{\% \text{ change in quantity demanded}}{\% \text{ change in price}}\).
Note that this is different from other ratios such as the percentage change in price divided by percentage change in income, or changes in total revenue divided by changes in price.
Recognize that the slope of the demand curve (change in price divided by change in quantity demanded) is related but not the same as elasticity, since elasticity uses percentage changes rather than absolute changes.
