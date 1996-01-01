Which of the following best describes imports and exports, and what powers regarding these activities are denied to U.S. states?
A
Imports are services provided by foreign companies, exports are services provided to foreign countries, and U.S. states can negotiate trade treaties independently.
B
Imports are goods sent out of a country, exports are goods brought in, and U.S. states can freely regulate tariffs on these activities.
C
Imports are goods brought into a country, exports are goods sent out, and U.S. states are denied the power to impose tariffs on imports and exports.
D
Imports and exports both refer to goods traded within a country, and U.S. states have full authority over international trade.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of imports and exports. Imports are goods or services brought into a country from abroad, while exports are goods or services sent out of a country to foreign markets.
Step 2: Recognize the role of U.S. states in international trade. The U.S. Constitution grants the federal government the exclusive power to regulate commerce with foreign nations, which includes imports and exports.
Step 3: Identify the powers denied to U.S. states regarding imports and exports. States cannot impose tariffs (taxes on imports or exports) or negotiate trade treaties independently because these powers are reserved for the federal government.
Step 4: Evaluate the given options by matching the correct definitions of imports and exports and the correct description of state powers related to trade activities.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description is: Imports are goods brought into a country, exports are goods sent out, and U.S. states are denied the power to impose tariffs on imports and exports.
Watch next
Master Autarky with a bite sized video explanation from Brian