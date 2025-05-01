Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In marginal analysis, which definition best describes marginal benefit?
A
The benefit per unit on average, calculated as .
B
The total benefit received from consuming or producing all units of a good or activity.
C
The additional benefit gained from consuming or producing one more unit of a good or activity (the change in total benefit from a one-unit increase).
D
The additional cost incurred from consuming or producing one more unit of a good or activity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of marginal benefit in microeconomics. Marginal benefit refers to the additional benefit received from consuming or producing one more unit of a good or service.
Step 2: Differentiate marginal benefit from average benefit. Average benefit is calculated as total benefit divided by quantity, expressed as \(\frac{\text{total benefit}}{\text{quantity}}\), which gives the benefit per unit on average, not the incremental change.
Step 3: Recognize that total benefit is the sum of all benefits from consuming or producing all units, but marginal benefit focuses on the change when increasing quantity by one unit.
Step 4: Formally, marginal benefit can be expressed as the change in total benefit divided by the change in quantity, often written as \(\Delta \text{Total Benefit} / \Delta \text{Quantity}\), where \(\Delta\) denotes a change.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of marginal benefit is the additional benefit gained from consuming or producing one more unit of a good or activity, which captures the incremental change rather than an average or total amount.
