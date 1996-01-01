Which of the following will cause a shift in the supply curve for a good?
A
A change in the price of inputs used to produce the good
B
A change in consumer preferences
C
A change in consumer income
D
A change in the price of the good itself
Understand the difference between a movement along the supply curve and a shift of the supply curve. A movement along the supply curve happens when the price of the good itself changes, while a shift occurs when other factors affecting supply change.
Identify factors that affect supply other than the good's own price. These include input prices, technology, number of sellers, expectations about future prices, and government policies.
Recognize that a change in the price of inputs used to produce the good affects the cost of production. If input prices rise, producing the good becomes more expensive, causing the supply curve to shift left (decrease in supply). If input prices fall, the supply curve shifts right (increase in supply).
Note that changes in consumer preferences or consumer income affect demand, not supply, so they cause shifts in the demand curve, not the supply curve.
Conclude that only a change in the price of inputs used to produce the good causes a shift in the supply curve, while a change in the price of the good itself causes movement along the supply curve.
