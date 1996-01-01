Which of the following best describes a monopoly market?
A
A few firms competing with differentiated products
B
Many sellers offering identical products
C
Free entry and exit for firms
D
A single seller with no close substitutes for its product
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a monopoly. A monopoly is a market structure where there is only one seller or producer of a product or service.
Step 2: Recognize that in a monopoly, the single seller faces no direct competition because there are no close substitutes for the product offered.
Step 3: Compare this to other market structures: for example, perfect competition involves many sellers offering identical products, and monopolistic competition involves many firms with differentiated products.
Step 4: Note that free entry and exit of firms is a characteristic of competitive markets, not monopolies, where barriers to entry prevent other firms from entering.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of a monopoly market is 'A single seller with no close substitutes for its product,' as this captures the essence of monopoly power.
