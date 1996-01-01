In which type of economic system does the government play the smallest role?
A
Mixed economy
B
Command economy
C
Market economy
D
Traditional economy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the four types of economic systems: Traditional, Command, Mixed, and Market economies.
Recognize that in a Command economy, the government has a central role in making economic decisions and controlling resources.
Know that a Mixed economy combines elements of both government control and private enterprise, so the government has a moderate role.
Identify that a Traditional economy relies on customs and traditions, with minimal government intervention but often limited economic development.
Conclude that a Market economy is characterized by minimal government involvement, where decisions about production and consumption are driven primarily by individuals and businesses through supply and demand.
