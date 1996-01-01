Which of the following is NOT a characteristic of pure (perfect) competition?
A
There is free entry and exit in the market
B
Products are differentiated
C
Firms are price takers
D
There are many buyers and sellers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of pure (perfect) competition. These typically include: many buyers and sellers, homogeneous (identical) products, free entry and exit in the market, and firms being price takers.
Step 2: Analyze each option given in the problem against these characteristics.
Step 3: Identify that 'There is free entry and exit in the market' matches the characteristic of free market entry and exit in perfect competition.
Step 4: Recognize that 'Firms are price takers' aligns with the fact that individual firms cannot influence the market price in perfect competition.
Step 5: Note that 'Products are differentiated' contradicts the characteristic of homogeneous products in perfect competition, making it the option that is NOT a characteristic of pure competition.
