In the context of competitive markets, why do in-store hiring kiosks help employers save money?
A
They require employers to hire more staff to operate the kiosks.
B
They eliminate the need for any employee training.
C
They reduce the costs associated with recruiting and screening applicants.
D
They increase the wages paid to new employees.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of in-store hiring kiosks in the recruitment process within competitive markets. These kiosks are technological tools designed to streamline hiring.
Identify the typical costs employers face when recruiting and screening applicants, such as advertising job openings, reviewing resumes, conducting interviews, and administrative overhead.
Recognize that in-store hiring kiosks automate parts of this process by allowing applicants to apply directly and immediately, reducing the need for extensive manual screening and administrative tasks.
Analyze how this automation leads to cost savings by lowering the time and resources spent on recruitment and screening, rather than increasing staff or wages.
Conclude that the primary financial benefit of in-store hiring kiosks is the reduction in recruitment and screening costs, which helps employers save money in competitive markets.
