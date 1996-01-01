A company that can offer a product at a much lower price due to some advantage holds ___.
A
price discrimination power
B
a monopoly
C
a competitive advantage
D
perfect competition
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'competitive advantage' in microeconomics. It refers to a firm's ability to produce goods or services at a lower cost or with better quality than its competitors, allowing it to offer lower prices or better value.
Step 2: Review the other options: 'price discrimination power' refers to charging different prices to different consumers; 'a monopoly' means a single seller dominates the market; 'perfect competition' involves many sellers with no single firm able to influence prices.
Step 3: Recognize that the problem states the company can offer a product at a much lower price due to some advantage, which aligns with the definition of 'competitive advantage'.
Step 4: Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'a competitive advantage' because it directly describes the firm's ability to offer lower prices due to its advantage.
Step 5: Summarize that understanding these key microeconomic concepts helps distinguish between market structures and firm capabilities, clarifying why 'competitive advantage' is the best fit here.
