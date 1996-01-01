Which of the following is an example of an external cost?
A consumer enjoying a public park
A company providing free training to its employees
A neighbor planting flowers that beautify the street
Air pollution from a factory affecting nearby residents
Understand the concept of external costs (negative externalities): these occur when a third party, who is not directly involved in a transaction or activity, suffers a cost as a result of that activity.
Analyze each option to identify whether it imposes a cost on an uninvolved third party:
- A consumer enjoying a public park is a positive externality or a private benefit, not a cost.
- A company providing free training to its employees is an internal benefit and does not impose costs on others.
- A neighbor planting flowers beautifies the street, which is a positive externality, not a cost.
- Air pollution from a factory affects nearby residents who are not part of the factory's production or consumption decisions, imposing a negative external cost on them.
