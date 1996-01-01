Which of the following is a defining characteristic of a market economy?
A
Production is based solely on tradition and custom.
B
Resources are allocated through the price mechanism.
C
Goods and services are distributed equally among all citizens.
D
All economic decisions are made by the government.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a market economy: It is an economic system where decisions about production, investment, and distribution are guided by the interactions of individuals and firms in markets.
Identify the role of the price mechanism in a market economy: Prices are determined by supply and demand, and they serve as signals to allocate resources efficiently without central planning.
Compare the given options with the characteristics of a market economy: Production based on tradition relates to a traditional economy, equal distribution of goods relates to a command or planned economy, and government decision-making is typical of a command economy.
Recognize that in a market economy, resources are allocated through the price mechanism, which balances supply and demand and guides economic decisions.
Conclude that the defining characteristic of a market economy among the options is that resources are allocated through the price mechanism.
Watch next
