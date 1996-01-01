Which of the following is the most basic form of incentive compensation?
A
Deferred compensation
B
Profit-sharing plans
C
Piece-rate pay
D
Stock options
step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of incentive compensation: it refers to payment schemes designed to motivate employees to perform better by linking pay to performance.
Identify the characteristics of each option: Deferred compensation is payment delayed to the future; Profit-sharing plans distribute a portion of company profits to employees; Stock options give employees the right to buy shares at a fixed price; Piece-rate pay compensates workers based on the quantity of output produced.
Recognize that the most basic form of incentive compensation directly ties pay to individual output or performance without delay or complex conditions.
Note that piece-rate pay is the simplest and most direct incentive because employees earn more by producing more units, making it a straightforward performance-based pay system.
Conclude that among the options, piece-rate pay is the most basic form of incentive compensation because it directly links pay to individual productivity.
