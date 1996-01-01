Which of the following scenarios best exemplifies self-interest in response to incentives?
A
A person donates anonymously to charity without expecting any reward.
B
A company provides free public goods to benefit society.
C
A student studies harder after learning that top grades will earn a scholarship.
D
A government imposes a tax to reduce pollution.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of self-interest in microeconomics: it refers to individuals or entities making decisions that maximize their own benefit or utility in response to incentives.
Analyze each scenario to identify if the action is motivated by a personal benefit or reward (an incentive) that influences behavior.
For the first scenario, donating anonymously to charity without expecting a reward does not reflect self-interest responding to an incentive, since no personal gain is expected.
For the second scenario, a company providing free public goods to benefit society is acting for social benefit rather than direct personal gain, so it is not primarily self-interest responding to incentives.
For the third scenario, a student studying harder after learning that top grades will earn a scholarship clearly shows self-interest: the student is motivated by the incentive of a scholarship to improve their effort and outcome.
