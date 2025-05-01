Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In microeconomics, when we move along a given demand curve for a good, what is changing?
A
The entire demand curve shifts because consumer income changes (a change in demand).
B
The entire demand curve shifts because tastes and preferences change (a change in demand).
C
The supply curve shifts because input prices change.
D
The quantity demanded changes in response to a change in the good’s own price (a change in quantity demanded).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a 'change in demand' and a 'change in quantity demanded'. A change in demand means the entire demand curve shifts due to factors like income or tastes, while a change in quantity demanded means movement along the same demand curve due to price changes.
Identify that moving along a given demand curve implies the demand curve itself does not shift; instead, the quantity demanded varies as the price of the good changes.
Recall that factors such as consumer income or preferences cause the demand curve to shift, representing a change in demand, not movement along the curve.
Recognize that a change in the supply curve is unrelated to movements along the demand curve and is caused by factors like input prices.
Conclude that when moving along a given demand curve, the variable changing is the quantity demanded in response to the good's own price, which is called a change in quantity demanded.
