Labor in a factory is an example of which factor of production?
A
Labor
B
Land
C
Capital
D
Entrepreneurship
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of factors of production, which are the inputs used in the production of goods and services. The main factors are Land, Labor, Capital, and Entrepreneurship.
Identify what each factor represents: Land refers to natural resources, Labor refers to human effort, Capital refers to man-made resources used in production, and Entrepreneurship refers to the ability to organize and manage the other factors.
Analyze the given example: 'Labor in a factory' clearly involves human effort and work performed by people in the production process.
Match the example to the correct factor of production by recognizing that 'Labor' is the term used for human work input in economics.
Conclude that 'Labor' is the correct classification for labor in a factory, distinguishing it from Land, Capital, and Entrepreneurship.
