Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements best describes the production of public goods without government intervention?
To find the benefit of an additional unit of a public good, we sum the individual demand curves:
Two roommates plan to spend their evening with a marathon of Saw horror movies. Because it is a marathon, they must start with the first movie in the series and continue in order. Their willingness to pay for the rental of each movie is as follows:The marginal benefit from renting the third movie is: