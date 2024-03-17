6. Introduction to Taxes and Subsidies
Subsidies
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
The government wants to help producers of a life-saving machine, so they introduce a $1,000 subsidy per machine produced. Assuming that demand for this machine is inelastic, the subsidy will:
A
Increase the price paid by consumers by $1,000
B
Increase the price paid by consumers by less than $1,000
C
Decrease the price paid by consumers by less than $1,000
D
Have no effect on the price paid by consumers
147
views
2
rank
Related Videos
Related Practice