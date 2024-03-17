8. The Types of Goods
Public Goods: Demand Curve and Optimal Quantity
Two roommates plan to spend their evening with a marathon of Saw horror movies. Because it is a marathon, they must start with the first movie in the series and continue in order. Their willingness to pay for the rental of each movie is as follows:If each movie rental costs $6, how many movies should they rent?
A
One movie
B
Two movie
C
Three movies
D
Four movies
