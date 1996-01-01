Two roommates plan to spend their evening with a marathon of Saw horror movies. Because it is a marathon, they must start with the first movie in the series and continue in order. Their willingness to pay for the rental of each movie is as follows:The marginal benefit from renting the third movie is:
Which of the following best describes how collective (public) goods differ from private goods?
Collective goods are non-rivalrous and non-excludable, while private goods are rivalrous and excludable.
Collective goods can only be consumed by one person at a time, while private goods can be consumed by many simultaneously.
Collective goods are produced by private firms, while private goods are provided by the government.
Collective goods have a downward-sloping demand curve, while private goods have a vertical demand curve.
Step 1: Understand the key characteristics of private goods. Private goods are both rivalrous and excludable. Rivalrous means that one person's consumption of the good reduces the amount available for others. Excludable means that people can be prevented from using the good if they do not pay for it.
Step 2: Understand the key characteristics of collective (public) goods. Public goods are typically non-rivalrous and non-excludable. Non-rivalrous means that one person's consumption does not reduce availability for others. Non-excludable means it is difficult or impossible to prevent people from using the good, even if they do not pay.
Step 3: Compare the definitions of private and public goods to the options given. Identify which option correctly contrasts the two based on the concepts of rivalry and excludability.
Step 4: Recognize that the correct description is that collective goods are non-rivalrous and non-excludable, while private goods are rivalrous and excludable. This distinction is fundamental in microeconomics for understanding market failures and the role of government.
Step 5: Eliminate incorrect options by checking if they contradict the definitions or mix up the characteristics of public and private goods, such as consumption exclusivity, production source, or demand curve shapes.
Two roommates plan to spend their evening with a marathon of Saw horror movies. Because it is a marathon, they must start with the first movie in the series and continue in order. Their willingness to pay for the rental of each movie is as follows:If each movie rental costs $6, how many movies should they rent?
Which of the following is not a possible solution to the tragedy of the commons?
Which of the following best illustrates the concept of a superimposed demand curve for a public good?
Which type of good is available to all individuals without requiring direct payment?
Which of the following best describes how the demand curve for a public good is derived?
Which of the following statements is true regarding the demand curve for a public good?
